Webster County adopts “Stay At Home” order

MARSHFIELD, Mo- The Webster County Commission has announced the county is adopting the “Stay At Home” order.

The order is similar to those in Greene, Christian, and other nearby counties.

According to a press release, the order is effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 26, 2020, and ends on April 24, 2020 (unless extended or terminated).

“In summary, the Order encourages people in the unincorporated areas of Webster County to limit their discretionary activities – but offers broad exemptions to most agricultural, business, and work activities,” the press release states.

According to Stan Whitehurst, the Webster County Clerk, there is not a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Webster County.

A previous report from Ozarks First stated that Presiding Commissioner Paul Ipock stated there was a confirmed case from Rogersville.

According to Whitehurst, Mr. Ipock misspoke. There is a confirmed case in Rogersville but the patient has a Greene County address.