MARSHFIELD, Mo. — One of seven Webster County men charged with sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a reduced charge of child molestation.

Jeremy Russell, 24, was originally charged with four felony counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape on a person less than 14 years old.

According to court documents, Russell is one of seven suspects in a case involving separate sex crimes-against-children cases or other felony crimes against children. One other man is accused of abuse or neglect of a child.

Other people charged in connection to the crimes include Alan Gilliam, Joseph Hardy, Collyn Rippee, Joey Rippee, Terry Rippee and Bobby Smith, all of whom are set for hearings or trials in the coming months.

Chance Raubs, accused of neglect, is set for a hearing on Aug. 29.