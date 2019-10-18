Webfest in the Ozarks has begun

HOLLISTER, Mo. — It’s going to be a big weekend for indie film lovers.

The Ozark Mountain Webfest Indie Film Festival kicks off tonight.

The historic Downing Street in Hollister will be the venue for the film festival.

The focus will be on local sustainability in Ozark’s films and distribution plus celebrating Ozark’s geography and the people who call the Ozarks home.

The event will be hosted at the historic Hollister Railroad in the Downing Street District.

Shelley Waggener is with the Ozark Mountain Webfest.

“We’re gonna have a guest speaker who’s had their series on a streaming platform like Amazon Prime,” Waggener said. “They’re going to talk about their series and how they got it distributed, and then Saturday we’re going to have panels and screenings so we’re going to have educational stuff going on.”

The Ozark Mountain Webfest “indie festival” began today and will also run tomorrow evening.