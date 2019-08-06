Web series teaches kids how to surf the net safely

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) released a new web series on their NetSmartz website to teach young children internet safety.

The series, Into the Cloud, follows two punny-named characters, Nettie and Webster, through their online journey as they learn “how to keep the internet safer while fighting off the evil plots of the Webville Outlaws,” according to the NetSmartz website.

Each episode deals with different online safety strategies and concerns, like handling cyberbullying or recognizing and reporting inappropriate interactions. You can find episodes one and two for your kids here. New episodes will air in October.

Into the Cloud encourages group activities and episodes have discussion guides to help parents, educators, and other youth workers discuss topics with children, according to their website.