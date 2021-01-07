Weather conditions could impact morning commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As temperatures near the freezing mark and roads are wet your morning commute may take a little longer than usual.

The wet roads and lower temperatures can cause slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Now if you live east of Springfield, primarily east and south Highway 60, you have the best chance to see some snow. Though it’s not out of the question for snow to fall in Springfield.

KOLR 10 reporter Bailey Strohl is driving around Springfield to update you on the road conditions.