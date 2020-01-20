We felt it too: Earthquake in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennesseans from New Tazewell, LaFollette, Louisville, and Powell all felt and heard an earthquake on Monday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit just after 2 p.m. near Fincastle, Tennessee, in Campbell County.

The USGS said it occurred at 36.428°N 84.038°W at a depth of more than 20 miles.

It is the second earthquake in that area in the last two days. At 5:19 a.m. Sunday, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was confirmed by the USGS.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated with the latest.

