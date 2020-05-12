“We could’ve died”, Missouri mother grateful to survive recent hail storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Gina Langston and her brother set out for Greenfield, Missouri, hoping to come home with a heap of freshly-foraged morel mushrooms. They instead, were caught up in a hail storm and say they were lucky to escape with their lives.

“If the hail was bigger, we could’ve died,” Langston told Ozarks First reporter Frances Lin.

Langston and her brother say they knew there was a chance of severe weather that day (Sunday, May 3rd), but they didn’t expect the kind of hail they were eventually caught up in.

The siblings were out in a field, about a quarter of a mile from their car, when the hail started falling. The following images are from a few days later. In them, you can see exactly where Langston was pelted as she and her brother tried to race back to the car.