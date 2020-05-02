‘We can’t survive’: KC restaurant owners hope to negotiate with Lucas on reopening plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo.(WDAF) – Mayor Quinton Lucas’ reopening plan for Kansas City was a surprise for many restaurant owners.

They say they won’t survive under its limits.

Parkway Social is just one of the restaurants that didn’t make it through the COVID-19 crisis. Owners of others still in business say Kansas City’s 10/10/10 rule isn’t easing the burden for those trying to hang on.

“Obviously there’s going to be things we all have to abide by, and if he says that’s the way it’s going to be, then that’s the way it’s going to be,” Granfalloon owner Tim Caniglia said. “The only thing I don’t like right now is the 10%. We can’t survive off of that.”

On Wednesday, Lucas announced Kansas City’s reopening plan, which allows 10 people or 10% occupancy in businesses, whichever is greater.

Bill Teel, executive director of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association, said that will be the breaking point for many struggling restaurants.

“The big thing that we need is to reopen at capacity where we can at least break even or make a little bit of money,” Teel said.

It prompted a conference call Friday morning between Lucas, Teel and more than 100 restaurant owners who want to see strict social distancing guidelines be the bar for reopening.

“It’s easier for restaurants to enforce it because when you come into a restaurant, you probably have a hostess that greets you. The hostess takes you to the table and sets you down,” Teel said. “Se we control the distancing unlike a grocery store where people can just willy nilly walk around the whole place.”

“If they move it to a 6-foot distance, I think that’s up to us … and you know, if we can’t do that and you walk in here and we’re packed and everybody is shoulder to shoulder, then slap my hand and close us down or whatever we have to do,” Caniglia said. “But I think if you leave it up to us, I think the restaurants can survive.”

Caniglia said he’s about a week from being ready to open and has already made some changes, like ordering disposable menus and plastic utensils. He’s also putting together a plan of how servers will safely take orders and deliver food.

“We’re gonna have to see what they say on that, but that will be something we’re ready for,” he said. “I mean the place has been gutted and cleaned. We’re ready to go for it.”

Lucas said he recognizes the restaurant business is unique and is willing to reconsider rules for the industry.

“We’re all committed to working to reopen restaurants safely and in a way that makes sense,” he said Friday. “The Health Department will still be issuing additional guidance for restaurants and bars ahead of May 15.”

As a result of Friday’s conference call, a restaurant task force of sorts is meeting with the mayor Monday to start the negotiation process.