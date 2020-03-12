Ways to cope with COVID-19 if you have Anxiety or OCD

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Addie Blankenship of NAMI Southwest Missouri says the coronavirus is alarming all kinds of people.

“For anybody who may not identify having a mental illness it’s scary,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship says these fears can be exemplified in someone with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder or other forms of debilitating anxiety.

“It can be uncomfortable and stressful for somebody,” said Blankenship.

Which is why the organization is working to educate our community.

“We’ve had a lot of folks who have verbalized anxiety over this, so we decided we’re going to be pro-active,” said Blankenship.

She says this includes reminding their clients of ways to stay safe.

“Wash your hands, if you’re sick stay home, if you’re feeling depressed or anxious reach out to your doctor your therapist, come to us for support,” said Blankenship.

Janet Plemmons works and volunteers at NAMI.

Plemmons says anxiety is also a part of her everyday life.

“It’s like a constant nervousness, especially with this virus, the coronavirus,” said Plemmons.

Plemmons admits it’s hard not to think about COVID-19 at times.

“I am at-risk because of my age I’m over 60 and have a compromised immune system,” said Plemmons.

Plemmons says she wants to learn ways to stay safe not just for herself but for those around her.

“I think the keyword is coping skills,” said Plemmons. “I want to be able to not let the mental illness take over and make me frantic or upset my daily life,” said Plemmons.

Blankenship says anyone who is struggling can visit NAMI for accurate information surrounding the coronavirus.