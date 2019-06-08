Watercolor show comes back to Springfield Art Museum

SPRINGFIELD – If you’re a fan of watercolor paintings then be sure to check out the Springfield Art Museum.

Right now they have the show “Water Color USA” featuring 90 works from across 47 states. The show has ran for 58 years at the Springfield Art Museum. Museum Director Nick Nelson says this show features many new artists, whose work will be shown for the first time in Springfield. Nelson also says that watercolor paint allows for a wide variety of work, each fitting the artist’s style.

“Its very unique in that you can see the movement of water and the fluidity of water in the actual artwork. Its a very very challenging media, but I think what’s really neat about Water Color USA is that you get to see work that is very abstract, very painterly, and then works that are almost like photographs in their realism,” Nick Nelson, Museum Director, Springfield Art Museum said.

This show will continue at the museum until September 1.