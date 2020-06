SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Water will be shut off to the west Branson heights area for a few hours tomorrow June 24, 2020.

The City of Branson utilities says it will be replacing a broken water main valve at the Crosby Water Tower Site.

Water will be shut off on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and about 58 properties will be impacted by the water disruption.