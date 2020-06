WILLARD, Mo. — The Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District is reporting a water rescue is in progress on the Sac River looking for four campers.

The Fire Protection District received a call around 10 a.m. regarding a tent underwater with a car nearby.

The water rescue is taking place near Willard, close to Farm Rd. 105 and Farm Rd. 44.

Willard Fire Protection District and Battlefield Fire Protection District are also assisting in the water rescue

