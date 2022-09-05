SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Cirque Italia is a traveling circus that was started in 2012.

“Just came to see the first world water circus. We’re really excited to see how it turns out,” said Ricky Adams.

Gallons, one of three in the world. What makes it different, is that it’s performed on a water stage that holds 35 thousand.

It also features performers from around the world. This circus is only in town once a year with a new theme each time. This year is the 50’s.

As people in Springfield enjoy the water circus, families around the country are getting different shows. In Florida, the circus is doing a car stunt show this week, in California, it’s a paranormal experience.