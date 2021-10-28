Watchdog alleges Greitens broke campaign laws in Senate bid

FILE – In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation during a news conference in Jefferson City. An ethics investigation has found that Greitens’ campaign cooperated with a political action committee during his successful bid for governor. Missouri Ethics Commission findings released on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, say there’s “probable cause” to show that Greitens’ campaign broke campaign finance law by not publicly reporting that help. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — An election watchdog says former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens violated campaign finance laws in his bid for U.S. Senate.

The Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group Campaign Legal Center filed a federal complaint against Greitens’ Senate campaign Thursday. The complaint alleges Greitens used funds from his state campaign committee to kickstart his U.S. Senate bid. State campaign funds can’t be used for federal campaigns.

Greitens’ campaign says it didn’t use funds from the gubernatorial committee and called the allegations ludicrous. Greitens’ state campaign was previously fined for improperly using his charity’s donor list to fundraise for his gubernatorial bid.