WATCH: TIme Lapse Video of Storm Rolling into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR10 Videographer Eric Redus captured this time lapse video of the Thursday night storms as they spread across Springfield.

KOLR10 Meteorologist Elisa Raffa explains how the system came through.

Peak winds in Springfield hit 74 mph at the airport. In Branson, winds were recorded at 52 mph at Branson West, and 63 mph at the airport. Wind damage was widespread across the Ozarks, starting up in Kansas where the line fired, and trickling down into Arkansas.

Severe winds took down trees and peeled away roofs in Hollister. Large 1-2 ft tree snapped in Springfield. This tree in the Roundtree neighborhood fell on power lines, knocking it out. A roof peeled off a building near the Springfield Brewing Company.

And the shelf clouds were impressive. Watch the time lapse of those shelf clouds as they rolled through the metro.

