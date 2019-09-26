WATCH THIS: KOLR10 anchor undergoes skin cancer surgery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- We want to start off saying that the video in this story may be graphic for some viewers. This story follows KOLR10 Anchor Melanie Chapman through her journey with Basal Cell Skin Cancer.

Melanie has been living with what she thought was a scab or minor skin issue for nearly two years before she found out that it was cancer.

On Tuesday, she went to Swann Dermatology & Esthetics to get the tumor removed.

The entire process of the surgery took about five hours. Dr. Swann says that he has done about 20,000 of this type of surgery. The surgical procedure itself is called Mohs Surgery.

“Mohs Micrographic Surgery is an effective and precise method for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers. Because the Mohs Micrographic Surgery process features a systematic microscopic search that traces skin cancer down to its roots, it offers the highest chance for complete removal of the tumor while sparing the normal tissue surrounding it,” according to Swann Dermatology & Esthetics.

Dr. Swann says that it will be about three months until Melanie is fully recovered from the surgery. Melanie isn’t the only KOLR10 member he has done this on, he also did the same surgery on the station General Manager Leo Henning two years ago.