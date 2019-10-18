WATCH: TCWR shares video of exotic animals being fed

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ar. – Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge has shared a unique video of how they help keep their exotic animals healthy.

The video, they have shared with Ozarks First, follows one of their animal care team members as she hands out important medication to some of the big cats that call the refuge home.

The medication is part of a pain management program, they give the cats their meds two times a day, morning and night, and disguise the pills in an assortment of meats.

