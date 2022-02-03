SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you went to bed before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, you may have drifted off to dreamland wondering, “Where is the snow?” It’s here now and even more is expected to fall through Thursday.

Our meteorologists expect snow to taper off Thursday afternoon, but there will be another round of heavy to moderate snow blow through the Ozarks Thursday evening. When it’s all said and done, Springfield could end up with at least 9 inches of snow.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.

Here is how KOLR 10 and Ozarks Fox will keep you updated through the storm: