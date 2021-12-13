WATCH: Man plays melody on piano in home destroyed by storms

News

by: Cassandra Webb,

Posted: / Updated:

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (KARK) — A video of a Kentucky man playing the piano in his destroyed home has gone viral. 

The video was posted Saturday on Facebook by his sister, Whitney Brown, after a tornado ripped through America’s heartland, causing devastating damage. 

Brown said her brother, Jordan Baize, lost his home, but his family made it out safely. 

“I have been overwhelmed by the love my family has been shown,” Brown said in the post. “We are all safe, thank God.”

Brown said she was packing whatever she could find in the home that could be saved when she heard her brother playing. 

“I was standing in his bedroom packing anything I could salvage and I heard the most beautiful sound. Music,” she said.

Jordan was sitting at his grand piano playing the Gaither Vocal Band’s gospel song, “There’s Something About That Name.” 

Brown said everything around her brother at that moment “was broken.” The piano even had water damage and missing keys. 

Brown said her brother didn’t know she was taking a video at the time. 

“But still he used his gift to glorify his God the best way he knew how,” she said.

Dozens of people were killed across several Kentucky counties. The state was the worst hit by far in an unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities and left at least 14 people dead in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

