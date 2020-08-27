Gov. Edwards: Louisiana escaped worst possible damage, but threat continues in wake of Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing in the wake of Laura, now downgraded to a Tropical Storm after making landfall early Thursday morning in Cameron as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

As of 12 p.m., the storm was about 50 miles southeast of Shreveport, heading north with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 mph.

The governor’s briefing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Flooding rainfall and damaging winds spread inland over central and northern Louisiana, where the storm made landfall eleven hours earlier as a Category 4 storm.

Communities along the Gulf Coast experienced high water levels in the wake of Laura, the strongest storm to hit the U.S. this year.

Three people have been killed by falling trees in southwest Louisiana as Hurricane Laura made her way inland, and more fatalities are expected as search and rescue and recovery operations continue.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said they expect there could be more fatalities.

More than 700,000 people in Louisiana and Texas were without power Thursday afternoon, according to the website PowerOutage.Us, which tracks utility reports.