WATCH LIVE: Gov. Asa Hutchinson to present state budget at 9 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will present the state’s budget Tuesday morning during a Joint Budget Committee hearing.

The state’s budget took a hit due to the pandemic, but according to the Department of Finance and Administration, “all major collection categories of general revenues were above forecast in October”.

After Governor Hutchinson presents the official forecast and recommendations, the Joint Budget Committee is slated to look over audit findings for the Department of Human Services.

Click here to watch the meeting live starting at 9 a.m.

