JOPLIN, Mo. — The funeral services of JPD Officer Jake Reed will be livestreamed from our website early this afternoon.

Our video player above will carry the livestream of the services at Missouri Southern State University starting at 1:00 PM.

For more information and directions for the procession route, you can visit this Facebook post by the Joplin Police Department.

Both Corporal Ben Cooper, and Officer Jake Reed were on-duty when they were struck by fatal gunfire during a disturbance call last Tuesday (March 8th).