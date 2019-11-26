WATCH: Early childhood education students in Springfield open donated shoes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Something as simple as a new pair of shoes– that’s all it took to widen the eyes of the children at Douglas Head Start, an early childhood education facility in Springfield.

The new kicks come courtesy of Shoes from the Heart, a ministry established in Macon, Missouri with the sole purpose of providing shoes to children and veterans.

This is the one thing we could provide to kids who had never owned a brand new pair of shoes before in their life.” Donnie Bonuchi, Shoes from the Heart

Shoes from the Heart partnered with St. Louis-based health insurance organization Home State Health to donate the shoes on Tuesday (11/26/19).

Shoes from the Heart founder Donnie Bonuchi says he and his wife, Cindy, started collecting and donating shoes back in 2012, when they realized shoes were both one of the most essential clothing items and one of the most often overlooked.

Cindy Bonuchi passed away July of 2015.

“Cindy, my late wife, she actually knew that that was the one need,” Donnie told Ozarks First. “… Shoes was the one thing that was a lot of hand-me-downs and a lot of kids didn’t have the right sizes and a lot of kids wore them with holes or duct-tape in them. This is the one thing we could provide to kids who had never owned a brand new pair of shoes before in their life.”