WATCH: Crews work to extinguish house fire in Fordland

FORDLAND, Mo- Fire crews worked to put out a house fire at a home in Fordland Friday afternoon.

Deputy Chief of the Southern Webster County Fire Protection District Jason Edwards tells our crews on scene they received the call around 2:30 p.m.

According to Edwards, they got the call that there was smoke in the house when they got to the scene the home was fully engulfed.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Edwards says the fire may have been electrical but also says the owners of the home hunt and had ammunition in the home.

This is a developing story.

