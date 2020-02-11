WATCH: Cell phone video shows falling water tower in Ozark

OZARK, Mo.– The water tower located at Highway 65 and Jackson in Ozark, often called the Fasco Water Tower, crashed into the earth Tuesday (02/10/20).

The fall was captured on video by viewer Buddy Huggins. The tower is one of a few slated to come down as a part of a new Ozark city initiative.

According to the City of Ozark, the tower was in need of a paint job that would’ve cost $500,000. With the tower only serving 30 customers, the city saw fit to reroute those customers to a different water source and remove the costly tower.

The city says, in addition, removing a few towers from the area will increase water pressure in certain parts of the city. The following Facebook post explains where that pressure increase might be most noticeable.

“…Those previously served off of the Fasco system, they will receive an additional 20psi,” a City of Ozark representative said in a statement Tuesday.