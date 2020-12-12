WATCH: Careless Christmas tree set up could cause extensive damage

NEW ORLEANS, La. — When most see a Christmas tree, they see a symbol of good tidings or the promise of presents to come. But one fire crew in Louisianna wants to make sure, from now on, you see all of the potential dangers and damages that can start with the ol’ tennenbaum.

“We always experience a handful of fires due to the improper care of Christmas trees,” Jason Gaubert with the St. Tammany Parish Fire District told reporters with Ozarks First sister station, WGNO New Orleans.

The St. Tammany Parish Fire District demonstrated what exactly could happen if you neglect to take safety precautions when setting up your tree – going so far as to set up a fully-decorated model living room, only to then watch that Christmas scene catch fire.

Gaubert says there are a few early and easy steps to follow if you want to at least limit the chances of doing harm while decking the halls.

“First thing is choosing the tree,” he says. “When you go to the lot to buy a tree wherever you go, select the freshest tree that you can find there.

If it’s already dropping needles at the lot, you really don’t wanna put it in your home. And it’s important to check the tree daily to make sure that you have an adequate amount of water in the stand to avoid it drying out. Also, have a fire extinguisher that’s accessible so should you experience that small fire, you can extinguish it quickly.”

Gaubert also says it’s best to unplug the lights on your Christmas tree at night.