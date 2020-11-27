WATCH: Biologists remove rope and rebar from antlers of buck in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Biologists with the Utah Department of Wildlife resources were able to safely remove rope and rebar stuck in the antlers of a buck.

According to a post on the @UtahDWR Twitter, the biologists tranquilized him in order to untangle the mess and then administered a reversal drug before he was allowed to be released back into the wild.

We're #thankful our biologists removed the rope & rebar from the antlers of a buck in Provo recently! 🙏 We were able to tranquilize him, administer a reversal drug & make sure he recovered before release. Please ensure ropes, twine & Christmas lights on your property are secure. pic.twitter.com/fDToICuY9D — UtahDWR (@UtahDWR) November 25, 2020

Utah DWR also issued a warning to ensure ropes, twine, and Christmas lights on your property are secure.