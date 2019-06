PHOENIX, Az.– A brazen attack on TSA agents caught on camera in Arizona. It happened at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

The TSA says the 19-year-old suspect pushed past other passengers and charged through the metal detector, assaulting multiple TSA screeners.

They’ve all been treated and released.

A police report says the suspect may be mentally disturbed and may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He’s now facing multiple charges for the unprovoked attack.