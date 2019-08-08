Washington Walmart evacuated after armed man threatens store

FEDERAL WAY, Wa. — Reports from CNN claim a Walmart in the state of Washington was evacuated after a man with what appeared to be a gun walked into the store making “threatening statements.”

One of the shoppers inside took a video on her phone after she says she and others were told by police to leave the store for their own safety.

Federal Way Police have not elaborated on what threats the man said.

Witnesses say he took what looked like a gun, set it on the counter in the sporting goods department and was talking to himself.

No shots were fired and the man got away before police were able to detain him.

The evacuation comes just days after 22 people were killed at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.