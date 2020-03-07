Washington University plans new neuroscience facility

ST. LOUIS, Mo – (AP) – Washington University has announced plans for a $616 million, 11-story building to house the university’s research on the human brain and nervous system.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 609,000-square-foot facility will be among the nation’s largest neuroscience research buildings.

University officials announced the plans Friday, saying the project will bring together more than 100 research teams focused on the brain and nervous system.

More than 900 researchers and staff members from the School of Medicine’s neurology, neuroscience, neurosurgery, psychiatry and anesthesiology departments are expected to move into the building by late 2023.

The university plans to finance most of the yet-to-be-named building through taxable bonds.