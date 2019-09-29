Washington man rescued in critical condition after plummeting nearly 30 feet over waterfall

News

by: Stephen Sorace, Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Snohomish County Fire 7 on Twitter

(FOX) — A man in Washington state was in critical condition Saturday after he plummeted nearly 30 feet over a waterfall prompting a rescue operation that lasted over an hour, local reports said.

The unidentified 26-year-old was with his brother on the rocky terrain above the Youngs Creek Falls in Snohomish County when he slipped and fell, Fire District 7 spokeswoman Heather Chadwick told The Seattle Times.

Crews from four fire districts responded to the water rescue call, which Fire District 7 described as a “technical operation.”

The department posted a photo of the team using ropes and a harness to lower a crew member down the falls to locate the man.

The 26-year-old had been unconscious in the water for over an hour when the rescue crew finally reached him, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office told KOMO News. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital in critical condition.

Alcohol was believed to play a part in the incident, the sheriff’s office told the outlet.

An update on the man’s condition wasn’t available Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Saturday, September 28th

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now