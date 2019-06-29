Washington cold case solved using DNA and genetic genealogy results in landmark verdict

WASHINGTON (FOX) — A guilty verdict in a 32-year-old cold case in Washington state is being hailed as the first of its kind in the nation.

William Talbott II was identified as a suspect in the case last year through DNA and genetic genealogy. No other case like it had ever before gone to trial.

The jury verdict returned Friday in Everett found Talbott guilty of murder in the 1987 deaths of a young couple from Canada, Jay Cook, 20, and Tanya Van Cuylenborg, 18, who was also raped.

Talbott, 56, appeared stunned when the verdict was announced, Q13 Fox reported.

“It may have been justice delayed but not justice denied for Tanya and Jay,” said Tanya’s brother, John Van Cuylenborg, the station reported.

To read the rest of the story, click here.