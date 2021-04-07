Warsaw man dead after being ejected from the vehicle

WARSAW, Mo. — The driver in a single-vehicle accident is dead after being ejected from the vehicle on April 6, 2021, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At 7:08 p.m., George Cecil, 45, was driving north on Highway MM just east of Paradise drive when he exited the left side of the roadway. He then hit a ditch before overturning and was ejected. He was pronounced dead later by the Benton County Coroner. Next of kin have been notified.

MSHP reports that Cecil was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident and that his car was totaled.

