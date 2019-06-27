Warren can’t think of a single abortion restriction she supports during Democratic debate

MIAMI (FOX) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., couldn’t think of a single restriction on abortion she supports when asked about the issue during Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

After Julian Castro shared his views on Roe v. Wade, NBC moderator Lester Holt asked Warren if she would institute any restrictive measures on abortion and she said she would fight for broad-spectrum access for all women.

“I would make certain that every woman has access to the full range of reproductive health care services — and that includes birth control. It includes abortion. It includes everything for a woman,” she replied.

