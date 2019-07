SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Route 65 in Springfield will be under construction August 4.

A major rebuilding project will cause big slowdowns on 65.

This is the final phase of a project to rebuild the 1970’s era pavement.

Crews will be working on US 65 between Sunshine Street and Battlefield Road.

Southbound lanes of 65 will be closed in that area beginning next Sunday, August 4.

Crews will begin working on northbound lanes in early September.

There will be signs posted for detours throughout the project.