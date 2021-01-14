Warning: St. Louis-based energy drink has ingredient linked to heart attacks, seizures

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KTVI) – A government warning about an energy drink called Green Gorilla Root Juice took us to a quiet Florissant street. No one answered the door there or at a second Florissant address connected to the company behind the energy drink.

Green Gorilla Root Juice lists nine health benefits, including a claim that it’s “heart healthy.”

Two government advisories say the opposite. In a joint regulatory investigation, both the Food and Drug Administration and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said, “Laboratory tests… indicate Green Gorilla Root Juice contains the substance yohimbine.” The advisory continues: “Yohimbine has been associated with heart attacks, seizures, and other serious side effects…”

The FDA advisory also shows a picture of the product and adds that the substance found in lab tests is “not listed on the label as required by law.”

Yohimbine is sometimes prescribed for erectile disfunction.

FOX 2 checked stores and found no evidence the drink is carried widely. Missouri regulators say they have also been looking into where consumers might find it. So far, it only appears available through the company’s web site.

Also unusual is the fact there’s a government warning about this type of product.

We sifted through a year’s worth of FDA food and beverage advisories and found no other warning like this. Most advisories involved food contaminations such as E. coli and salmonella.

Food inspectors say they’re continuing to monitor whether it appears in a store near you.