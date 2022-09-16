CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A manhunt for Stephen Gene Wachholtz, 43, of Sunrise Beach is underway after he allegedly carjacked someone in the Richland area of Camden County Thursday, Sept. 16.

According to a Camden County Sheriff’s Office press release, a victim reported Thursday that she was giving Wachholtz a ride as a favor. She said Wachholtz called her to pick him up from a Eugene residence. After she picked him up, her vehicle began to have problems and she said she was going to drive home.

It was then that Wachholtz took the steering wheel and tried to crash the vehicle. He slammed her head into the steering wheel. The driver tried to run away with the vehicle’s keys, but Wachholtz grabbed her, bit her hand, and took the keys before pushing her out of the car and driving away.

The vehicle is a gold 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix sedan. The driver’s side taillight is damaged. The license plate is EG2K0E. Below is a generic photo of the vehicle model.

2000 Pontiac Grand Prix. Photo courtesy of CCSO

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with any information get in contact with them. People can call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.