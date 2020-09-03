WANTED: Poll workers … for November election

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The novel coronavirus health crisis has created a larger need for poll workers come November.

Benton County Election Coordinator Kim Dennison said on any typical election year, they usually call for about 350 volunteers. This year, 450 people will be needed to help run the polling sites because of the many COVID-19 changes.

“They could possibly be checking in, standing at the door, handing out a stylist and a ballot as they [voters] come in, doing crowd control, helping to maintain social distancing within the polling sites … we’ve got people cleaning all day long,” said Dennison.

Many older volunteers pulled out because of COVID-19 concerns. She’s hoping the younger generations will step up and volunteer.