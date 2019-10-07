Want to vote this November? The deadline to register is this week.

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller is reminding voters living within the Springfield city limits to register before Wednesday, October 9th, 2019.

Voters registering after the 9th will forfeit their ability to vote in the upcoming special election on November 5th of this year.

A copy of the special election ballot can be seen below.

Aspiring voters can register one of two ways according to Schoeller’s office:

You can register in person by visiting 940 N. Boonville, Room 113 in the Springfield Historic Courthouse or at any branch of the Springfield-Greene County Library. You can mail in your registration as long as it is postmarked by Wednesday, October 9th.

When registering, you will need to provide an acceptable form of identification, like a driver’s license, utility bill, or bank statement.