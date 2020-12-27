Want to avoid putting that Christmas refuse in a landfill? Check out these recycling options.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Christmas 2020 may be over, but some holiday traditions are just kicking off.

For some, like Courtney Mayberry or Sydney Samuel, Dec. 26th marks the start of the post-Christmas retail rush.

Mayberry says she’s gone shopping with her cousin every Boxing Day for nearly a decade. For Samuel, a boutique owner, the day after Christmas means business, and traditionally lots of it.

“I love shopping every day after Christmas and it’s a good way to stop thinking about everything that’s going on in the world,” Mayberry told Ozarks First.

But for lot’s of people, Dec. 26 marks the first day of the post-holiday clean up.

While many will head straight for the trash cans and landfills, people like Annette Hollon will find other ways to dispose of those shredded wrapping paper remnants, live Christmas trees, and retired relics from the 2020 holiday season.

“We’ve looked into where all the cardboard goes and how they can break it down and use it for other items and I think that feels better than just letting it rot in the dump forever,” Hollon, a post-Christmas recycler told Ozarks First.

This year, a number of organizations and businesses are making it easier for those on a similar mission. Check out the options below.

The City of Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center

3790 S. Farm Road 119, Brookline

Dec. 26, and Jan. 30, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday

No charge

Trees won’t be accepted at the Franklin Avenue and Lone Pine recycling centers

Bass Pro Shops

2011 S. Campbell Avenue

Dec. 26 – 30 between noon and 6 p.m., daily

Requests $2 donation for projects for the Ozark Trails Council Boy Scouts Wa-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow.

Hansen’s Greenwaste

3341 S. Farm Road 107, Brookline

Dec. 26, 2020, through Jan. 21, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.No fee

No flocked trees accepted

Wickman’s Gardens