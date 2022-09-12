ASH GROVE, Mo. — A jury found Lakota Tucker, 21, of Walnut Grove, guilty of murder during a trial on Sept. 8.

The jury deliberated for almost two hours before they found Tucker guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

On July 4, 2021, Tucker shot and killed Cory Estey, 47, of Walnut Grove. Tucker was trespassing on Estey’s property, which someone reported to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Estey attempted to make contact with Tucker, who shot him in the head.

Tucker admitted to deputies that he had shot Estey. He said that he was at the property to collect some of his mother’s belongings. His mother lived there until April of 2021 when she died. According to court documents, Tucker took a dining table and fired shots from an AK-47 at a deer stand to break the chain that attached it to a tree outside.

Estey approached Tucker to confront him. Tucker said he had a right to collect his mother’s property. Estey told Tucker to get out of his truck. Tucker instead started driving off of the property. While he did so, he took a rifle and fired out of his truck’s passenger window toward Estey. Tucker told law enforcement that he did not mean to kill Estey — only to scare him away and that he was afraid of the man.

Tucker is scheduled to have his sentencing hearing at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11.