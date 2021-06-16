Walnut Grove man dead after head-on Collision in Morrisville, Mo.

MORRISVILLE, Mo. — A Walnut Grove man is dead after a head-on collision on Missouri Route 215 in Morrisville, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on June 15, 2021, around 8:05 p.m.

Austin Heglund, 25, was heading northbound, on his 2001 Yamaha YZ250, when he failed to negotiate a curve causing another vehicle, a 2012 Jeep Liberty, and himself to go off the roadway. Both vehicles then hit head-on off the roadway. Heglund was pronounced dead.

MSHP reports both vehicles were totaled and Heglund was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.