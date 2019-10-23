Walmart pharmacies participating in National Drug Take Back Day

U.S. — There are over 600 Walmart pharmacies nationwide that are participating in National Drug Take-Back Day.

According to Walmart, The DEA’s drug take-back day allows patients to safely dispose of their unwanted or expired prescription medications.

Walmart participates in this day in order to combat opioid abuse. This will take place on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Law enforcement will be set up in the parking lots of participating Walmart stores.

To find a participating Walmart near you, click here.