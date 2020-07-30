Walmart “making changes,” associates cite layoffs in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart confirms it is making additional changes within its U.S. business, which may affect some jobs at its Bentonville headquarters.

Associates at Walmart’s Home Office in Bentonville tell KNWA & FOX24 they were laid off on Wednesday, July 29. According to the associates, Walmart said it will continue to pay anyone let go and allow them to keep their benefits through January 31, 2021.

KNWA & FOX24 reached out to Walmart for a statement regarding the reports of the layoffs.

“We are continuing on our journey to create an omni-channel organization within our Walmart U.S. business and we’re making some additional changes this week. Our customers want to have a seamless experience whether they’re shopping in our stores, using our app or shopping online at http://walmart.com. Our goal is to deliver that experience while increasing innovation, speed and productivity. We will share additional information after we’ve completed our communication with associates.” – JAMI LAMONTAGNE, WALMART SPOKESPERSON