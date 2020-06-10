Walmart expands education offerings for Live Better U program

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced an expansion of its Live Better U program to include in-demand skilled trades like Plumbing, Construction, Electrical, HVAC and Industrial and Facilities Maintenance.

This new education opportunity gives Walmart and Sam’s Club associates an opportunity to earn college degrees for just $1 a day, according to a press release.

Along with skilled trades, the program is also offering a variety of digital skills programs that will be available to undergraduate and postgraduate associates.

Walmart also announced that all part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates are eligible for LBU starting on their first day of employment.

Since Live Better U first launched in June 2018, more than 25,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates across the country have taken advantage of education offerings, including $1 a day college degrees and free high school completion, according to the release.