FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. — In Arkansas, thousands of wreaths were laid for fallen soldiers at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

It’s all a part of Walmart’s efforts for Wreaths Across America and National Wreath Laying Day.

Over 100 Walmart drivers from across the country helped take the wreaths from Maine, where they were made, to their destinations.

And those drivers are transporting over 120,000 wreaths across the nation.