Walmart and Sams Club is banning tobacco for those under 21

The world’s largest retailer is cracking down on underage smoking.

Starting today, Walmart and Sam’s Club are raising the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

The retailer’s also cutting fruit and dessert-flavored nicotine e-cigarette products from its shelves.

A law passed in May will gradually raise the state’s minimum smoking age to 21 by 2021.

You’ll have to be 19 to buy cigarettes starting in September.

Jeffrey Church is the store manager for Ohmies on MLK, and he says his store will get more business from people who can’t buy cigarettes at Walmart anymore. “When it comes down to it, we don’t push for under-aged smoking, either. Walmart going 21 and up, they’re trying to cover themselves. We’re gonna lose business off of this, the whole industry is gonna lose business off of this, but we’re gonna gain that back. People grow up, people age.”

Some aren’t so supportive of the change.

One employee from a different shop says if you’re old enough to join armed forces, you should be old enough to buy cigarettes.

Members of the military will be exempt from the state law.