Walk to End Alzheimer’s held in Springfield, raises money to fight the disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest event in the world that raises money and awareness for the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

And today, one of those walks was held right here in Springfield.

Participants walked a mile together. Among the group were Alzheimer’s caregivers, those living with Alzheimer’s, and those who have lost a loved one to the disease.

Amy Temple is the Southwest Missouri Walk Manager.

She says the event today had a wonderful, positive energy and felt like a rally for the support that exists for ending Alzheimer’s.

“Fifty percent off everything we have ever known about this disease is just in the last ten years,” Temple said. “So it is extremely momentous what we are learning right now. And that is exactly due to events like these. We’re able to build these platforms to raise awareness.”

The walk to end Alzheimer’s is held in more than 600 communities worldwide.