SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and according to the Missouri Suicide Prevention Network, 1,130 Missourians lost their lives to suicide in 2019.

This statistic means suicide is the 9th leading cause of death in Missouri, exceeding motor vehicle accidents and homicide.

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Ozarks is hosting a community event on May 7 from 9-11 am at the OTC Richwood Valley Campus in Nixa.

The Suicide Awareness Walk of Life will support suicide prevention training and the Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Ozarks. The event will be an opportunity to provide support to individuals who have experienced mental health challenges or have lost a loved one to suicide.

General Admission costs $35 and pre-registration is required. A t-shirt is included in the cost. There is also a “pay what you can” option as the coalition does not want the cost to hinder participants.

Snacks will be provided and resource tables will be set up to provide information about suicide prevention and mental health awareness and promotion.

