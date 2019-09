U.S. — Walmarts across the country are hosting a ‘wellness day’.

The stores will be providing free health screenings including cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI and vision testing at locations with a vision center.

Wal-Mart will also offer low-cost flu shots and other vaccines, opportunities to speak with your local pharmacist, giveaways and wellness demos.

Wellness day is this Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Just visit any Wal-Mart with a pharmacy.